Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Bhanga blames foreigners for land invasions
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has accused foreign nationals of being behind the spate of land invasions, saying they were using the illegally occupied land as a money-making scheme by selling plots to desperate South Africans.
Bhanga made the startling allegations during a special council meeting on Friday, going as far as claiming “foreign nationals are terrorising South Africans”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.