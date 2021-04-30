IFP mourns queen’s death, appreciates assurance of ‘no leadership vaccuum’

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said on Friday the party was grieving with the Zulu nation after the tragic and unexpected loss of the regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

“This comes as a terrible blow so soon after the passing of his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. We are devastated by this second painful loss.”

He also offered “condolences and profound gratitude” to the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, “for carrying the heavy burden of informing the nation and supporting the royal family”.

“We recognise that this is his loss as well, not only as family, but as someone who provided assistance to her majesty the regent in a very difficult time.

“We are grateful for his assurances that there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation. While our hearts are broken, we are without fear for the future. We pray for the Zulu nation, believing God’s will remains unassailable.”