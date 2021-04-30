Politics

Being a councillor not about status, but about service — Xolile Nqatha

By Riaan Marais - 30 April 2021

An individual must not take up the role of a councillor just because of the status it gives them, but must act as a catalyst for development, change and renewal.

This was the underlying sentiment co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha brought to the conversation during a virtual roundtable discussion with provincial ANC councillors on Thursday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops

Most Read

X