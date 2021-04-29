Party line trumps individual conscience, says Ramaphosa on ANC defence of Zuma

However, Ramaphosa conceded that there were “exceptional circumstances” in which individual conscience of members should be allowed to flourish.

The ANC president said the country's party system was a fertile ground for represented parties to vote as a bloc.

He added that MPs were in parliament on a party ticket, thus it was logical for the party to have the last word on how they vote, particularly on issues with political consequences such as removing a sitting president.

It was on this basis that the ANC constantly voted in defence of Zuma and that was unlikely to change under the country's current political system.

Besides, said Ramaphosa, the ANC was not the only one, because EFF MPs, for example, were also walking out as a bloc whenever one of their own was ejected from the house for one transgression or the other.

The system SA adopted, said Ramaphosa, allowed political parties to go for “herd mentality”.