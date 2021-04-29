EFF vows to claim Nelson Mandela Bay in local government elections
For ambitious plan to work, party would have to capture 55 more seats in October poll
While the EFF is the third-biggest party in Nelson Mandela Bay, party second-in-command Floyd Shivambu has boldly proclaimed that come October 27, the red berets will be at the helm in the metro.
This means the party, which has six seats in the council, has to significantly increase its support base as it would need 55 more seats to have an outright majority in the 120-seat council...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.