METRO MATTERS | Marikana residents bemoan critical water shortage
Residents in Marikana near Booysen Park are desperately waiting on the municipality to assist them with basic services after going without running water for almost four months.
The residents claim they have to queue for water tankers twice a week and sometimes the tanker will run dry before everyone has received water...
