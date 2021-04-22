Pro-Magashule ANC Free State PEC takes disbandment fight to ConCourt

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in the Free State has filed papers in the Constitutional Court, asking it to set aside a recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that declared its election in 2018 unlawful and unconstitutional.

The move by the PEC, which is backed by the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, is at odds with the decision taken by the ANC’s national working committee (NWC), which preferred a “political solution” to the matter and was against any legal appeals on the SCA ruling.

The NWC appointed former president Kgalema Motlanthe to “lead engagements aimed at building a united structure in the province”.

The ANC Free State PEC, through its chairperson Sam Mashinini, wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the SCA ruling that declared 2018 conference unlawful.

The SCA ruling spelt bad news for Magashule, as the disbandment of Mashinini's PEC would mean the end of Magashule's tight grip on the control of party structures in his home province, hence his support of the decision to approach the ConCourt.

“The SCA has committed material errors of fact and law. The judgment of the SCA is riddled with factual errors, an indication of its failure to apply its mind to the facts,” Mashinini says in his founding affidavit.