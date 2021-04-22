'Don’t tell me I've been scammed': Tokyo Sexwale says top government figures ignored him

Businessman Tokyo Sexwale has made startling claims about how he was stonewalled by top figures in government when he alerted them about alleged money laundering activities involving banks.

At a marathon press conference on Thursday, the ANC veteran and former cabinet minister singled out President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Tito Mboweni, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and ANC moneyman Paul Mashatile as being among those who had ignored him for more than two years over his efforts to alert them that money he had helped raise was being siphoned from the Reserve Bank.

Sexwale claimed that funds from a “heritage fund”, which had been meant to fund free higher education and finance Covid-19 mitigation measures, had been looted from the Reserve Bank.

He first made the shocking allegations in an eNCA broadcast on Sunday.

At the more than two hour press conference, Sexwale alleged that former president Jacob Zuma knew about the fund in 2016 and “that's why comrade Zuma spoke about free education, not government money.”

He said the fund was also designed to help finance the social relief programme, ailing state-owned enterprises and the bullet trains that Ramaphosa announced in his June 2019 state of the nation address.

But critics, including Mboweni and the Reserve Bank, have dismissed the “heritage fund” as nothing but a scam in which Sexwale had been duped.

However, the former cabinet minister has stuck to his guns, saying allegations of him being scammed were being made by those determined to hide the truth about the looting of the fund.