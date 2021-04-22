ANC wins more ward by-elections as local government polls draw close

The ruling ANC has again had an impressive showing in the latest by-elections, snatching a ward from the official opposition DA in its Western Cape stronghold.

Results from Wednesday's by-elections show that the ANC continues to do well despite its internal woes.

The Electoral Commission has not yet released the official results of the by-elections. It is expected to announce them at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

However, information coming from observers and the party itself show that the party retained all its wards and won two more.

This comes a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially announced that this year's local government elections will be held on October 27.