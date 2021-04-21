Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear evidence related to Eskom from expert witness

By TimesLIVE - 21 April 2021

On Wednesday the state capture inquiry will hear evidence related to Eskom  from an expert witness from Quintessence Digital Forensics, Prof Cecil Louwrens.

The inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is also scheduled to hold an evening session to hear evidence related to the State Security Agency from the inspector general of intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X