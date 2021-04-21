Pemmy Majodina and her son's 'regrettable' PPE saga: here is what you need to know
The PPE saga involving ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina continues to play out, with the DA threatening to take her to parliament’s ethics committee regarding an alleged dodgy tender awarded to her son.
Here is what you need to know:
Mother and son PPE saga
Majodina is the latest to be embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of interest after her son, Mkhonto weSizwe Majodina, secured a personal protective equipment (PPE) deal.
The Sunday Times reported that the parliamentary caucus Majodina manages was the one which awarded Mkhonto weSizwe the deal.
According to the report, the PPE caucus procurement deal which Majodina’s son was allegedly involved in, supplied thermometers worth R52,500 to ANC constituency offices in January 2021.
Mkhonto weSizwe is the sole director of King Mzimshe Trading, a company registered in Bhisho, in the Eastern Cape.
Tender less than R100k
Majodina, through her spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota, defended the transaction, saying the caucus did not have to go to open tender as the amount was less than R100,000.
She said this was in terms of the ANC parliamentary caucus's financial policy. However, this was disputed by two insiders.
“The chief whip is aware that this may be reasonably perceived as a form of abuse of office and nepotism due to the proximity of her son. The chief whip reiterates her long-standing commitment to upholding the law,” said Kota.
Majodina 'regrets' son's involvement
After defending the transaction, Majodina, through her spokesperson, said she “regrets” her son's involvement.
Majodina said she was willing to appear before a parliamentary ethics probe regarding the issue.
In a statement on Sunday, Kota said Majodina “regrets the involvement of her son Mkhonto weSizwe Majodina in the PPE caucus procurement deal”.
“The chief whip intends to subject herself to a parliamentary ethics probe if and when called upon to do so to clear perceptions of any flouting of regulations,” said Kota.
Majodina and son must be held fully to account, says Mazzone
On Tuesday, DA MP Natasha Mazzone said Majodina and her son must be probed and held fully to account.
Mazzone said the only way corruption would ever be rooted out in SA is if those in power were held accountable when such allegations arose.
“Should any impropriety be found regarding Majodina or her son’s involvement in this deal with the ANC, the chief whip must be disciplined,” said Mazzone.
'These allegations not only cast a shadow of her party’s already tainted image, but it also casts aspersions over Majodina’s integrity as a chief whip in parliament.
“Parliament cannot continue to handle senior parliamentarians with kid gloves when their malfeasance comes to light. Decisive action must be taken to destroy the rot of corruption at its core.”
Calls for Majodina to step aside
On social media, many said Majodina should step aside while she clears her name.
Here is a snapshot of what some had to say:
Pemmy Majodina must clear her name and step aside. She must show enthusiasm tha same way with the PP impeachment proceedings.— zwelakhe Dubasi (@anton_lembede) April 18, 2021
Pemmy Majodina says she regrets her son's involvement in the PPE tender for parliament.She is chief whip and thus in charge of ANC caucus in parliament.I think she knew about it and she must be censured https://t.co/EfHVEjpOAL much for leadership in this country!!!— Jabu Gumbi Mtshali (@GumbiMtshali) April 20, 2021
Yaah ne Nepotism, it’s all about your families. It was Ace Magashule’s son with the PPE scandal, now Pemmy Majodina’s son in PPE scandal.— isaac (@IsaacMolomoi) April 19, 2021
If we now know that ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina's son 'WON' the bid to supply thermometers to the Parliamentary Caucus..yi party inene, kanti nanimfunani u Duduzane yena🤔🤔 or was it about whose child is allowed to eat? #StepAside Angilwi sengithi ngibuze nje pic.twitter.com/qDlNdkjw5e— #AneleTurns43 🎉 20 April ❣️ (@AneleMda) April 19, 2021
Pemmy Majodina will remain ANC chip whip even when her son was blessed with PPE tender.— Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) April 18, 2021
Would love to know which month in 2020, his business started operating?
Pemmy Majodina in 2012 blew 15k on a lunch during a New York trip. This is not the first time she's been fingered in irregularities. Since it's step aside season.... Let's see if she does the right thing. pic.twitter.com/brbVhWcGVg— Secretary of Black Twiitter (@Prince_SA2021) April 18, 2021
