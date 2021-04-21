Pemmy Majodina and her son's 'regrettable' PPE saga: here is what you need to know

The PPE saga involving ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina continues to play out, with the DA threatening to take her to parliament’s ethics committee regarding an alleged dodgy tender awarded to her son.

Here is what you need to know:

Mother and son PPE saga

Majodina is the latest to be embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of interest after her son, Mkhonto weSizwe Majodina, secured a personal protective equipment (PPE) deal.

The Sunday Times reported that the parliamentary caucus Majodina manages was the one which awarded Mkhonto weSizwe the deal.