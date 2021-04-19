J&J jabs expected to resume this week

Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke implementation study, which is providing health-care workers with Covid-19 J&J vaccines, said on Monday morning the suspension of the inoculations is expected to be lifted soon.

The vaccinations were paused by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Tuesday night last week, the same day the US Food and Drug Administration paused its J&J rollout because of extremely rare and severe blood clots detected in six out of 6.8 million Americans vaccinated.

Gray said the Sisonke team had sent Sahpra its updated protocols. These include steps for more rigorous screening and monitoring of participants at risk of blood clotting disorders, and enhanced safety measures.

She said early on Monday morning: “We sent all the necessary documentation, including the updated protocol, through to Sahpra and we are expecting [the resumption] to happen, but do not yet have any formal notification.”

Sisonke has vaccine doses in hand and is ready to resume the jabs as soon as it gets the green light from regulatory and ethics bodies.