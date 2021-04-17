Lucky Montana blames 'corrupt' Popo Molefe for collapse of Prasa

Montana suggested to commission chair Raymond Zondo, the deputy chief justice, that he should summon Molefe back to the witness stand and ask him to “explain how it is possible that companies contracted to Prasa pay his foundation trust”.

He added: “It was a very systematic and corrupt scheme that Mr Molefe ran at Prasa.”

Speaking about the growth in irregular expenditure at Prasa when he was the CEO, Montana again blamed Molefe.

Irregular expenditure ballooned from R100m in 2013 to R14bn in 2015, according to findings by the auditor-general, and Montana said this was because the Molefe-led board withheld supporting documents requested by the AG.

“The R14bn, it is false, you can see that this is a political game that is being played,” he told Zondo.

Molefe also accused Montana at the commission of having been responsible for the hold businessman Roy Moodley had on Prasa, through his company Royal Security.

Montana turned this evidence on its head, saying it was Molefe who was in fact “best buddies” with Moodley.

“Mr Molefe and Mr Moodley were in the same WhatsApp group, they even agreed to go play golf together,” said Montana.

“They were close. At some stage Mr Molefe even told me that him and Mr Moodley were going to travel to the US to a golf event.”