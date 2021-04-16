'Ace went to get the rule book on defiance?' - here's what SA thinks of Magashule and Zuma's meeting
The meeting on Thursday between ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma drew the attention of many South Africans, who took to social media to weigh in.
Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla gave the nation a glimpse into the meeting by sharing images of Magashule, Zuma and former ANC MP Tony Yengeni at the former president's homestead.
Leadership 💛💚🖤✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 @PresJGZuma @Magashule_Ace @tyengeni1954 pic.twitter.com/mRMZHoc74p— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) April 15, 2021
After the meeting, Zuma greeted members of the media before Magashule answered questions from journalists who waited outside Zuma's residence.
He denied widening the scope of ANC members who will be affected by the step-aside rule. Magashule last week sent a letter to provincial secretaries instructing them to add the names of ANC members implicated in allegations of impropriety even if they have not been charged.
This despite the NEC agreeing that the rule will only affect those facing criminal charges in a court of law.
“I'm not widening anything. I'm talking about a conference resolution,” he said.
Here's what was said on Twitter:
It seems like President Jacob Zuma was the pillar of the ANC or maybe he's the one......— Bhuda Mbatha 🇿🇦🏺🦅 (@The_Zulu_Monk) April 16, 2021
Most embarrassing 60+ year olds in Mzansi https://t.co/vWwCAj736E— Velenkosini (@velaimn) April 15, 2021
How bout you guys start you own party called RET?cause you disturbing the ANC under Rams leadership.......— Ntja Masapo (@tuks_2gether) April 15, 2021
You still deserve jail time. Both of you actually https://t.co/gCsPlWQ50N— SBERA®️ (@Sbera_Van_Brema) April 15, 2021
The veterans returned to Nkandla for show...that's great to see...— Caf 1/8 jijis! (@g_stober) April 15, 2021
Ace went to go get the rule book on defiance? https://t.co/G04f5bIOPU— KL. (@KabiLedz) April 15, 2021
I laughed so hard my Boss gave me the evil eye— 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖊 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖆𝖘 (@Deme80537610) April 15, 2021
😂😂Ace Magashule to visit Nkandla to ask Jacob Zuma for advice
I'm like really?
TimesLIVE
