'Ace went to get the rule book on defiance?' - here's what SA thinks of Magashule and Zuma's meeting

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 16 April 2021
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was locked in a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at Zuma's Nkandla homestead on Thursday. File photo.
The meeting on Thursday between ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma drew the attention of many South Africans, who took to social media to weigh in.

Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla gave the nation a glimpse into the meeting by sharing images of Magashule, Zuma and former ANC MP Tony Yengeni at the former president's homestead.

After the meeting, Zuma greeted members of the media before Magashule answered questions from journalists who waited outside Zuma's residence.

He denied widening the scope of ANC members who will be affected by the step-aside rule. Magashule last week sent a letter to provincial secretaries instructing them to add the names of ANC members implicated in allegations of impropriety even if they have not been charged.

This despite the NEC agreeing that the rule will only affect those facing criminal charges in a court of law.

“I'm not widening anything. I'm talking about a conference resolution,” he said.

