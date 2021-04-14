Politics

WATCH | Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips state capture testimony

By times live - 14 April 2021

The estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, had her attorneys read out a letter of withdrawal to the Zondo commission on Tuesday.

Mngoma was set to testify regarding her previous allegations against her husband, which supported his former bodyguard's testimony that Gigaba received money from the Gupta family.

She had missed her previous scheduled testimony on Friday last week.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo expressed his disappointment and agreed with recommendations from the state capture legal team, saying a summons would be issued against Mngoma.

It is unclear when a summons will be delivered, or when Mngoma will appear before the commission.

 

