Letter reveals tensions involving MBDA board, municipal director

Tensions within the Mandela Bay Development Agency and its board were laid bare in a letter chief executive Ashraf Adam wrote to Nelson Mandela Bay acting city boss Mandla George.



In his memorandum dated February 15, Adam accused Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba of interference and overstepping...

