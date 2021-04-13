PA’s Daniels forges ahead with Bay farm rehab centre
The Institution of Grace Drug and Rehabilitation Centre will officially open its doors on May 1 at a farm in Gqeberha.
PA councillor Marlon Daniels hopes the centre will bring relief to struggling families and that those who book themselves in are able to kick their drug addictions...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.