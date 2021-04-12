WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh returns to state capture inquiry
The Zondo commission is to hear Eskom-related evidence from the former CFO at the state power utility, Anoj Singh.
Singh may have been caught in a lie for claiming under oath that Eskom had a policy to pay subcontractors directly - even though they would not be the entity that had contracted with the power utility.
Eskom, through spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, has denied the existence of such a policy.
Singh made the claim at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday, when he was cornered on why he approved a R30m payment to Gupta-linked company Trillian.
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
