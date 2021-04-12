Metro develops three-phased approach to get accounting system compliant
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has developed a three-phased approached to upgrade its accounting system which includes a R4.8m project management fee.
The city’s chief auditor for information systems, Alton Jacobs, said during a municipal public accounts committee meeting on Friday that the metro was working on upgrading its legacy accounting system to get Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (Mscoa) compliance...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.