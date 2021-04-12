Metro develops three-phased approach to get accounting system compliant

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has developed a three-phased approached to upgrade its accounting system which includes a R4.8m project management fee.



The city’s chief auditor for information systems, Alton Jacobs, said during a municipal public accounts committee meeting on Friday that the metro was working on upgrading its legacy accounting system to get Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (Mscoa) compliance...

