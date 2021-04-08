Nqaba Bhanga plays down race row over Chippa coach

Mandela told us not to mix politics and sports, mayor says

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has described the uproar over the appointment of alleged racist coach Luc Eymael as Chippa United technical adviser as nothing but a hullabaloo.



The Gqeberha-based side attempted to appoint Eymael for the second time since December but the move caused an uproar among soccer fans, pundits and the EFF, which vowed to take the matter into its own hands if the Belgian was hired...

