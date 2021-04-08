Nqaba Bhanga plays down race row over Chippa coach
Mandela told us not to mix politics and sports, mayor says
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has described the uproar over the appointment of alleged racist coach Luc Eymael as Chippa United technical adviser as nothing but a hullabaloo.
The Gqeberha-based side attempted to appoint Eymael for the second time since December but the move caused an uproar among soccer fans, pundits and the EFF, which vowed to take the matter into its own hands if the Belgian was hired...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.