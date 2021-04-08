Keep rates increases to a minimum, DA’s Odendaal pleads
With unemployment at an all-time high of 47.9% in the Eastern Cape, the DA wants the provincial treasury to come up with guidelines for municipalities to keep rates increases to a minimum over the next financial year.
Stretched-thin residents and businesses, who also have to contend with fuel hikes and a looming taxi fare increase, owe municipalities R20bn for services rendered...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.