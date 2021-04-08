Keep rates increases to a minimum, DA’s Odendaal pleads

With unemployment at an all-time high of 47.9% in the Eastern Cape, the DA wants the provincial treasury to come up with guidelines for municipalities to keep rates increases to a minimum over the next financial year.



Stretched-thin residents and businesses, who also have to contend with fuel hikes and a looming taxi fare increase, owe municipalities R20bn for services rendered...

