Ramaphosa takes veiled swipe at Magashule

Struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke would never have rejected ANC national executive committee (NEC) decisions because she was disciplined.

This is according to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa while delivering the Charlotte Maxeke memorial lecture at the University of Fort Hare in Alice on Wednesday.

Maxeke was born 150 years ago.

In what could be seen as him taking aim at embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who has been a subject of the step-aside resolution, Ramaphosa said had Maxeke been in the same position she would have toed the party line.

He said Maxeke would also have denounced corruption.

“She would’ve said no to corruption as it will kill the organisation and kill the people’s appetite towards the ANC.

“If she were alive, she would not have rejected the decisions of the NEC.

“She would have abided by the NEC's decisions because she wasn’t ill-disciplined,” Ramaphosa said.