Pandemic shows SA urgently needs universal health care: Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says one of the glaring lessons highlighted by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic is the urgent need for universal health coverage (UHC) to ensure no-one is left behind.

“The implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) is seen as a critical intervention that will assist in restructuring the core components of the health system.

“In turn, this will allow for better use of and access to the capacity available in the health sector with better prioritisation of the vulnerable,” said Mkhize.

Speaking during a commemoration of World Health Day webinar on Wednesday, under the banner “Together for a fairer and healthier South Africa”, Mkhize said: “The reform agenda is based on enshrining the elements of universalism, equity, social solidarity, strategic purchasing, access to quality health-care services and, most importantly, financial risk protection.

“These principles will ensure we attain the objectives of UHC through the phased implementation of the NHI.”