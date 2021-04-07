Oscar Mabuyane warns ‘disrupters’ in ANC
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has no room for disrupters, provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane said on Wednesday.
Mabuyane was speaking at the University of Fort Hare before ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a memorial lecture on struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke, who was born 150 years ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.