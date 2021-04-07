Confusion over Covid-19 statistics updates
Metro says no new figures available, but health department says it jumped the gun
Department of health bosses were baffled by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's announcement that it would not be able to provide Covid-19 statistics and graphic.
The city said this was because Bhisho had not renewed the contracts of biostatisticians, who are responsible for compiling the reports...
