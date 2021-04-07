‘Ace was with us during dark times’: ANCWL wants prayers for Magashule

The national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) made an impassioned plea on Wednesday to pastors in the African Methodist Episcopal Church to pray for the party’s secretary-general to have strength.

Ace Magashule is one of many party leaders with criminal charges hanging over his head and is expected to step aside from his position due to a resolution adopted by the party.

Speaking at a 150th commemoration event for struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke in Kliptown, Soweto, the ANCWL pledged its support for Magashule.

“When days were dark in SA, Ace was with us fighting. He has not stopped. We’re still running, fighting to try and fix the country,” said NEC member Sonto Thipe.

“Please pray for him always, for him to have strength. He is one of our own.”