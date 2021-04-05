Jacob Zuma spills the tea on ANC top 6 meeting

Former president Jacob Zuma accused the ANC's top six of conspiring to see him put behind bars during their meeting held virtually last month.

He further slammed the officials who sought to convince him to appear before the state capture commission - telling them that their visit was for a public show and under false pretences.

On Sunday, a 23-page document of speaking notes, based on the two-hour-long meeting was released on social media. It was on a letterhead bearing the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma dated March 28 and addressed to the secretary-general of the ANC.

“Comrades, today you have come to me seeking to show that I am wrong in not going to the state capture commission charged by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. You come under the pretext of sympathy to me and to convince me to testify before the commission. Basically, this meeting is not about the issues I have raised, which should concern you, but a public show aimed at displaying to forces external to the ANC so that you can rein me in,” he said.

The meeting took place weeks after Zuma publicly defied a ConCourt ruling instructing him to appear and answer questions on his role as a former head of state. In the meeting, Zuma is said to have spoken for two hours.

The commission has heard evidence from more than 200 witnesses, several of whom implicated Zuma.