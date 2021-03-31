‘Yhooo! We see everything’: naked wife stuns virtual parliamentary meeting

Working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic took an awkward turn for a participant in a virtual parliamentary meeting when his wife appeared out of the blue — and stark naked.

Inkosi Xolile Ndevu, a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders, was discussing initiate deaths in the Eastern Cape during a co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio meeting when disaster struck on Tuesday.

While Ndevu was explaining how the province was working with medical doctors, his wife appeared with nothing covering her body.

Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi’s quick reaction saved Ndevu from further embarrassment.

“Inkosi, people behind you are not properly dressed. We are seeing everything. Yhooo! Please, Inkosi, did you tell them you are in a meeting. It is very disturbing what we are seeing,” said a shocked Muthambi.

She then told National House of Traditional Leaders chairperson Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu it was not the first time such an incident happened.