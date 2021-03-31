AIM sets sights on taking over metro and reversing its decline
The new kid on Nelson Mandela Bay's political block, Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), plans an upset for the 2021 municipal elections.
Though AIM founder Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack refused to say how many seats it was targeting, he said should the party get elected to the council, it would not get into bed with parties that did not share its values in fighting corruption...
