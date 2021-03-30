Gauteng municipalities struggling with fire trucks: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says Gauteng municipalities are operating with nearly half of the required fire trucks.

Responding to a DA question in parliament, Dlamini-Zuma said Gauteng municipalities need 205 fire trucks but only have 104.

Dlamini-Zuma said Sedibeng district doesn't have any fire trucks at all, while only six of Johannesburg's 21 trucks are operational.

Last month, Johannesburg metro confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that it has between four and seven operational fire engines to service the city — and due to ongoing litigation into the procurement of 28 fire trucks, worth more than R172m, is unable to procure more.

The city, which has more than 1.4 million households, 5.5 million people and is spread over 1,645km2, now has to turn to neighbouring metros for assistance, City of Johannesburg spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said.