UF threatens to leave Nelson Mandela Bay coalition

PREMIUM

The United Front (UF) is gearing up to walk away from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality coalition, just as a second attempt to remove speaker Buyelwa Mafaya is due to be debated on Tuesday.



The UF, ACDP, COPE, AIC and UDM were instrumental in Nqaba Bhanga’s election as mayor...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.