Easing of restrictions on religious events being considered: Ramaphosa

The government is considering easing lockdown regulations in preparation for the Easter, Pesach and Ramadan religious holidays from this weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The announcement follows an “extremely constructive” virtual meeting the president had with leaders of the faith community who could not host any services last year due to the pandemic.

“It is understandable that after more than a year of labouring under restrictions on religious gatherings, the faith community are keen for a return to a semblance of normality,” said Ramaphosa.

“A number of religious organisations have asked that some of the existing restrictions on the size of congregations be eased, especially as we prepare for Easter and Ramadan observances. Government is currently deliberating on these and other issues, and will make an announcement in the coming days.”

The country is currently under alert level 1. Churches are permitted to operate with a maximum of 100 people allowed indoors or 250 outdoors. In an instance where a venue cannot take the prescribed numbers with 1.5m social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used, according to current regulations.