Ace Magashule’s allies threaten to resign en masse as ‘step aside’ rule divides ANC NEC

The allies of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule plan to resign en masse to force an early elective national conference should he be forced to step aside from his position.

This comes as they push back against a decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) that those facing criminal charges vacate their position.

A Magashule ally, who asked not to be named, said resignations are under consideration should they lose the battle in the NEC this afternoon.

“That will be the last resort. We are still going to fight.”

The NEC meeting is expected to reconvene at 5pm today after a marathon meeting that lasted until the early hours of Monday morning.

TimesLIVE understands the NEC meeting descended in chaos as Magashule’s supporters fought back against the view of the majority of those in attendance that he should step aside.

It came after a report by the national officials, dubbed the top six, said those facing criminal charges must step aside in seven days or face suspension. At least 10 ANC integrity committee reports were discussed in the meeting, including the one recommending Magashule step aside with immediate effect.

Insiders said the majority of ANC NEC members agreed the report on Magashule be adopted and that he be given time to voluntarily step aside.

Magashule’s allies were shocked when some NEC members they thought were in their camp openly supported the decision to remove Magashule.