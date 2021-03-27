Bar council to probe Dali Mpofu's 'shut up' comment at state capture inquiry

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC will be investigated for professional misconduct after telling a colleague at the state capture commission this week to “shut up”.

The Johannesburg Bar Council, which is a constituent bar of the General Council of the Bar (GCB), received a complaint from a member of the public against Mpofu.

GCB chairperson Craig Watt-Pringle SC said on Friday that the Johannesburg Society of Advocates' professional committee would investigate the complaint lodged against Mpofu.

Mpofu will be given an opportunity to defend himself.

If it is found that his conduct amounts to professional misconduct, then the Johannesburg Bar Council can sanction him.