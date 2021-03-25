Upheaval and division of the ANC looms if Jacob Zuma is jailed: MKMVA

A handful supporters of former president Jacob Zuma braved the rain on Thursday to protest outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, where an application is under way by the state capture inquiry to ask the court to find Zuma guilty of contempt of court.

The application comes after Zuma's public defiance of a court order instructing him to appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to answer questions about his role as a former head of state.

Spokesperson for the MKMVA Carl Niehaus, a strong ally to Zuma, maintained the organisation's stance that the former president's constitutional rights had been violated.

“We are deeply concerned that he is not being given the opportunity to deal with the matter of the biasness of Mr Zondo properly, also through his appeal to the high court, but the Zondo commission rushed to the highest court in the country - this regards the appeal that Zuma had made with the high court - and now we are faced with a situation where [former] president Zuma is faced with a staged situation of contempt of court,” said Niehaus.

“We find that this urgent application by Mr Justice Zondo [sic] is a further indication of the biasness of Mr Zondo and the commission that he chairs. We are in favour of president Zuma treated in an equal way, like every other citizen in this country. Unfortunately, that is not the case - he has been targeted specifically.