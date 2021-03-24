I am under siege because I closed corruption taps, says Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he is under siege because he has closed the taps for those who were having a field day engaging in public-sector corruption with impunity.

Gordhan was at the Zondo commission on Tuesday night to complete his cross-examination by former Sars boss Tom Moyane’s legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, and also for re-examination by his own lawyer.

Not much of substance came out from the slugfest, which was once again characterised by the clash of egos between Gordhan and Mpofu.