Eastern Cape ANC heavyweights told to step aside

While Luthuli House has yet to decide on guidelines for stepping aside in cases where ANC members are facing criminal charges, the party in the Eastern Cape has suspended two of its heavyweights.



The provincial ANC has also forbidden Amathole regional task team co-ordinator Teris Ntutu and Dr WB Rubusana regional chair Phumlani Mkolo from publicly representing the party...

