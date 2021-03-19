WATCH LIVE | Lynne Brown testifies at state capture inquiry
Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am
Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown will on Friday testify at the state capture commission.
Brown has been accused of allegedly laying the foundation for the Gupta family at state-owned entities during her tenure.
The former minister has previously denied these allegations.
Zola Tsotsi, former Eskom chair, told the commission in September that Brown, in cahoots with the Guptas, was behind his 2015 resignation at the power utility, and subsequently the ousting of former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona, “to make way for Brian Molefe”.
The commission is also expected to hear evidence from former Eskom employee Suzanne Daniels, minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe and former deputy minister of justice and correctional services, Thabang Makwetla.
TimesLIVE
