SOEs must operate outside government, some must close shop: Lynne Brown

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown believes that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in SA will continue failing as long as they operate within the government.

Brown was testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.

She said the only solution to save ailing SOEs was to have them operate independently, while some ought to be closed down.

She also added that there were simply too many SOEs in the country - 720 - calling for some with cross-functional mandates to be merged.

Once the country has disentangled SOEs from the government, said Brown, those which are strategic for SAs development and economic growth objectives must be identified and energy invested in those.