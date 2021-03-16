ANC calls urgent caucus meeting ahead of historic Mkhwebane vote

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will address a special meeting of the party’s caucus an hour before Tuesday’s parliamentary session to decide whether to institute an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

If the National Assembly votes to institute the inquiry, it would be the first time such an inquiry is held against a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

Party insiders claim the party’s top six leaders decided on Monday they will listen to the caucus, and if there is a strong view against proceeding with the matter, the item may be postponed.

Two party insiders told TimesLIVE deputy president David Mabuza has been tasked to listen to the mood of the special caucus.

A few MPs who spoke to TimesLIVE said they were concerned about the limited time the party has set aside to deal with the matter.

The special caucus meeting has been called as more MPs indicated they will defy any instruction to vote in support of the establishment of an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, as recommended by an independent panel.