Malema vows to help Ntumba family: 'They might have killed him like a dog, but he will never be buried like a dog'

EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday said his party will appoint a legal team to assist the family of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was gunned down in Johannesburg during a student protest over fees, to sue the state.

“We are going to make sure that the postmortem is conducted properly.

“We want to make sure that government pays and pays a lot of money for killing an innocent soul. We are going to make sure that our brother receives a dignified funeral.

“They might have killed him like a dog, but he will never be buried like a dog,” Malema told supporters after a visit to the distraught family at their home in Kempton Park on Sunday.