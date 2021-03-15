Former president Jacob Zuma among those visiting Zulu royal family to pay respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini

eNCA reported that the family confirmed that a memorial service would be held on Thursday and that he would be buried at night and by men only.

“He said he would like to be buried at night and only by men. So we agreed with the royal family that his wish should be granted. And that will happen in private,” Prime Minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi told reporters, according to IOL.

SABC said he would be buried on Wednesday evening.

The Zulu royal family thanked South Africans for their messages of condolences. The family said it was indebted to all political leaders who supported them in this difficult time.

The family said it also appreciated President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration that the king would be accorded a special official funeral, SABC reported.