Nqaba Bhanga halts installation of water-flow restrictors

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has suspended the installation of water-flow restrictors across the city.



Two weeks ago, The Herald reported the city had started the process of installing water-flow restrictors — at a cost of R3,500 each — for households consistently using more than 15kl of water a month...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.