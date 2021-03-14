Nqaba Bhanga halts installation of water-flow restrictors
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has suspended the installation of water-flow restrictors across the city.
Two weeks ago, The Herald reported the city had started the process of installing water-flow restrictors — at a cost of R3,500 each — for households consistently using more than 15kl of water a month...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.