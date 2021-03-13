MPs label ANC ‘congregation of the corrupt’ during heated debate

The scrapping of the tender system, establishment of independent bodies, increased budget for the auditor-general, finalisation of lifestyle audits and the political will to address corruption head-on.

These are some of the solutions which opposition parties said the country needed to adopt to be corruption-free.

The solutions emerged on Friday during a heated National Assembly debate on the consequences of corruption for the people and the development of SA. The debate was sponsored by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Opposition MPs appeared to share similar sentiments about the ruling party being an enabler of corruption.

Holomisa, who is known to be vocal about corruption, did not mince his words when he detailed what he termed the 25 big scandals in the country’s 27 years of democracy.

“Different cabinets over the years have failed this country, full stop. Oaths of office have been broken, powers of accounting officers were and are usurped, and political directives have been the order of the day since 1994.