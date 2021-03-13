‘It was for cultural and religious events,’ Anoj Singh says about his visits to Guptas

Former Transnet and Eskom finance boss Anoj Singh on Friday told the state capture inquiry he visited the Gupta residence in Saxonwold no more than 10 times during his tenure at the helm of the purses of the two state-owned enterprises.

However, Singh said, his visits were for cultural and religious reasons since he happened to be Indian, like the Guptas.

Singh denied he was doing the bidding of the Indian family during his time as CFO of both Transnet and Eskom, where Gupta-linked companies benefitted from contracts.

His first interaction with the family, he said, was around 2011 or 2012 at the notorious The New Age breakfasts, of which Transnet was a sponsor.