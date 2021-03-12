Bay CFO summoned to meeting with Hawks, committee hears
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality chief financial officer Selwyn Thys was summoned to a meeting with the Hawks on Thursday.
While city bosses and the Hawks refused to say what the meeting was about, The Herald understands it was in relation to the R24m toilet tender...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.