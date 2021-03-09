Nelson Mandela Bay municipal fuel use open to widespread fraud
Service provider uses pen and paper to record transactions rather than electronic system
The company handpicked by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to fuel its fleet says it cannot put the metro on its electronic system and instead uses pen and paper to record cars fuelling up.
This has opened the city up to potential fraud...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.