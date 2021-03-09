Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma after Twitter rant, but is ready to meet Mkhwebane in court

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has apologised to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after a Twitter rant.

At the weekend Mbalula accused former president Jacob Zuma, who is Dlamini-Zuma’s ex-husband, of wanting to create a family dynasty after a picture of a 2017 presidential hopefuls dinner emerged on the platform.

“Zuma is not a saint. He was a disaster for this country. Big one. Try me I’ll tell you why. Zuma organised this [dinner] with a firm belief his wife will win. We all got shocked. Long live David Mabuza for saving us from this monarch disaster. Viva Dabede [sic],” he tweeted.

Shortly afterwards the minister came under fire for his sentiments, which were described as an attack on Dlamini-Zuma.

On Tuesday, Mbalula issued an apology using his Twitter account.

“It is regretful and unfortunate that my comment may have come across as an attack on the person and integrity of comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as this was never the intention. I therefore unreservedly apologise to Dlamini-Zuma and wish to assure her I will keep her name out of any political battles and commentary,” he said.