ANC gives Zuma 'space' to speak to lawyers over blanking of Zondo commission

The ANC's top six officials have failed to convince former president Jacob Zuma to change his mind about appearing before the state capture commission of inquiry.

During a meeting on Monday — which was initially meant to be in-person at the party’s headquarters at Luthuli House but ended up being held virtually — Zuma told the officials that as much he respected the constitution, he also had his rights.

Briefing the media following the meeting, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the meeting ended up agreeing that Zuma would be given space to continue speaking to his lawyers about his refusal to appear before the commission.

“The top six heard his explanation and agreed to give him space to continue consulting with his lawyers on these issues which he has actually raised [on] whether to appear before the commission,” Magashule said. “We have left that matter because he will further consult with his lawyers.”