‘Nkandla has officially become RET clique HQ’: Hlaudi Motsoeneng and BLF join stream of Zuma’s visitors

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 08 March 2021
Former SABC COO and African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng visited former president Jacob Zuma over the weekend.
Image: Duduzile Zuma/Twitter 
Image: Duduzile Zuma/Twitter

The number of prominent figures paying former president Jacob Zuma a visit at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal continues to grow.

Case in point? Former SABC COO and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama.

According to snaps shared on Twitter by Zuma’s daughter  Duduzile, the latest “tea dates” took place on Friday and Saturday.

Duduzile described Motsoeneng as “a visionary who led the SABC, paid salaries and never retrenched anyone”. 

“Thank you for putting SA first. We miss you at SABC,” she said.

She said the BLF’s visit to Nkandla was to express solidarity with Zuma.

“They spoke serious political analysis of SA. A clear declaration of support by BLF for Zuma to continue to defy the [state capture] commission if [deputy justice Raymond] Zondo does not recuse himself,” said Duduzile.

Mngxitama said it was a privilege to have access to Zuma and they do not take it for granted.

“In 2019, BLF met uBaba in Durban. We handed him the gift of the instrument of war. Now we go deep into the belly of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

“This time we want to talk about what’s to be done because safa saphela isizwe esimnyama (the black nation died out). We’re going to get the marching orders because we are loyal soldiers. We have stood with Msholozi when it was not fashionable to do so.”

Other guests who have visited Zuma include EFF leader Julius Malema, members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and police minister Bheki Cele.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni recently gifted Zuma with groceries to feed those who have been visiting his home.

